Judge Seeks Guidance On Withdrawn H-2A Applications

By Grace Dixon (October 14, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An administrative judge refused to revive a farm labor contractor's applications for seasonal foreign workers, finding they belied a year-round need for labor. But he also told a visa processing center he was troubled by the lack of guidance on withdrawn applications. The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals affirmed a certifying officer's denial of Overlook Harvesting Co. LLC's bid for seasonal labor certification for farm workers under the H-2A visa program, finding Wednesday that the company played "fast and loose" with overlapping requests filed by affiliated companies. While upholding the officer's ruling, Judge Scott R. Morris also urged the Chicago...

