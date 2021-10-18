Avoiding Fraudulent Transfer Liability In Leveraged Buyouts

By Keith Aurzada, Michael Cooley and Bradley Purcell (October 18, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- If current trends hold, 2021 may forever be known as the year of the leveraged buyout, or LBO. Through the first half of 2021, private equity firms made nearly $500 billion in acquisitions.[1] If the trend holds, 2021 may see $1 trillion in private equity purchases. For a pre-pandemic comparison, 2019 saw just $566 billion in private equity purchases and the all-time annual record was $733 billion set in 2007. Driving the furious pace of acquisitions is over $1 trillion in unspent cash and low interest rates.[2] As private equity firms continue to buy at record rates, they are also leveraging...

