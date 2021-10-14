Corteva, Dow To Pay $3.35M For Texas Pollution Complaint

By Clark Mindock (October 14, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Corteva unit E.I. du Pont de Nemours and a Dow Chemical subsidiary have agreed to pay a $3.35 million penalty to put away allegations they polluted the water and air at a manufacturing facility in Southwest Texas along the Louisiana border. The settlement was filed alongside a complaint on Wednesday in which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state of Texas accused the companies of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and state waste disposal laws at the Orange, Texas, facility where the company produces manufactured specialty materials. Half of the money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS