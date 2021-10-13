Calif. County's Ban On Oil, Gas Wells Struck Down

By Clark Mindock (October 13, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has killed a ballot initiative that would've banned new oil and gas wells and phased out waste fluid disposal in a county south of San Francisco, saying the initiative was preempted by state oil and gas laws. A three-judge panel on the court rejected on Tuesday an appeal filed by the local group Protect Monterey County, which sponsored the 2016 ballot initiative, after finding that two components of the ballot initiative were preempted because California law explicitly gives the power to decide permitting for oil and gas drilling operations to the state's oil and gas supervisor....

