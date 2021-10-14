Breyer's Defense Of Privacy Challenges Media Overreach

By David Elder and Neville Johnson (October 14, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Last month, former President Donald Trump filed an action in Dutchess County, New York, against his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times, alleging that investigative reporters employed by the Times had "persistently and relentlessly sought out" confidential records from Mary Trump regarding a confidential settlement agreement of litigation over family patriarch Fred Trump's estate, which had included a vast amount of discovery. The petition further alleges that the reporters' acts of intentionally "convinc[ing]" and "direct[ing]" Mary Trump to "smuggle out" documents from her former lawyer's office made them and the Times "not merely passive recipients" of the documents....

