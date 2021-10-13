Sen. Brown Says Tenure Of Fed's Quarles Was 'Failure'

By Jon Hill (October 13, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has called for the Federal Reserve to refrain from loosening any banking regulations before President Joe Biden makes his own appointments to the central bank's governing board, slamming the record of its outgoing top bank oversight official as a "failure that must come to a close." Brown, who leads the Senate Banking Committee, made his request in a letter sent to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, the same day that Randal Quarles, a Trump appointee, reached the end of his term as the central bank's vice chairman for bank supervision. Painting him as a darling of industry...

