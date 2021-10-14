Barnes & Thornburg Snags IP Partner From Womble Bond

By Madison Arnold (October 14, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg lured a new partner away from Womble Bond Dickinson LP, with almost two decades of experience in practicing intellectual property law for its Atlanta office. The firm announced earlier this week that it hired John W. Cox, a patent attorney who focuses on the life sciences arena, as part of its growth efforts. Cox previously spent seven years at Womble Bond, according to his LinkedIn profile. Cox is the 10th attorney hired for the firm's Atlanta office this year alone. The intellectual property group also grew recently with Barnes & Thornburg adding four attorneys to the team with...

