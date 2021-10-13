Hearst Wants 8th Circ. To Rehear Rep. Nunes Libel Appeal

By Hailey Konnath (October 13, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Esquire publisher Hearst Corp. on Wednesday urged the Eighth Circuit to reconsider a panel's decision last month reviving a libel lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., arguing that the panel's decision was riddled with errors and conflicts with circuit precedent. Hearst, along with Esquire journalist Ryan Lizza, asked the appellate court to grant a rehearing en banc, contending that a lower court had correctly tossed the libel claims brought by Nunes. Notably, the panel had "incorrectly held that the mere filing of a lawsuit sufficed to plausibly create actual malice supporting a public official defamation case," Hearst and Lizza...

