Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investor Says Biotech Co. Hid Issues Leading To Delays

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 13, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A CorMedix Inc. investor launched a derivative shareholder lawsuit Wednesday, claiming that the biopharmaceutical firm's share value plummeted when the public learned that previously undisclosed manufacturing issues were delaying regulatory approval of its antibacterial product candidate.

In a New Jersey federal court complaint, CorMedix stockholder Melissa Voter accused former CEO Khoso Baluch and the company's directors and officers of misleading investors in press releases, earnings calls and regulatory filings as it sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of DefenCath, a solution to prevent catheter-related infections.

Voter claimed the stock's share price plunged from $15 to $9.02 in March, when the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!