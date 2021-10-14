US Solar Cos. Warn Of China Blowback If Anonymity Dashed

By Alyssa Aquino (October 14, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. solar companies urged the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate whether their Chinese rivals were bypassing steep solar tariffs, but also to shield their names from the public out of fear of potential blowback from Beijing. A group of businesses, which are calling themselves the American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, or A-SMACC, defended their bid to remain anonymous, saying Wednesday that China has a history of exerting economic pressure against governments and companies that have opposed its policy goals. They stressed that Beijing would surely use that leverage against A-SMACC's members as they seek tariffs on Chinese-linked solar cells....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS