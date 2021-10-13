Counsel In $1.8B Biotech Sale Suit Urged To Work Together

By Rose Krebs (October 13, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Giving what he called "subtle, but not so subtle" advice, a Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday urged counsel teams battling to lead stockholder litigation over the $1.8 billion sale of Emisphere Technologies Inc. to Novo Nordisk A/S to put aside differences and work together. After a hearing during which two counsel teams made their case to lead the litigation, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III suggested the attorneys confer to see if they can agree to a leadership structure moving forward. "This is an instance where collaboration would benefit the class," the vice chancellor said. The vice chancellor told counsel to...

