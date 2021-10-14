Chancery Rejects CytoDyn Dissidents' Late Board Slate Bid

By Charlie Innis (October 14, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery court has denied a stockholder bid to force CytoDyn to include a slate of dissident board candidates in its upcoming election, saying the investors were playing "fast and loose" with the nomination process. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ruled on Wednesday in favor of late-stage biotech venture CytoDyn Inc., rejecting a request for injunctive relief by a group of shareholders hoping to challenge the company's board of directors in a proxy fight. He said the nomination notice, filed by the stockholders a day before it was due, "fell short" of what was required by the company's advance...

