6th Circ. Won't Pause Docs Bid As High Court Petition Awaits

By Caroline Simson (October 14, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has declined to stay an order obligating a U.S. subsidiary of German auto parts maker ZF Group to turn over information for a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany involving a Hong Kong electronics manufacturer, despite a pending petition before the U.S. Supreme Court. The circuit court concluded on Wednesday that ZF Automotive US Inc. hadn't shown it was likely to prevail at the high court. Even though the justices had previously agreed to review a case that raised the same issue – whether federal law allows courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad – it didn't mean...

