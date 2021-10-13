Propriety Of Testimony In Samsung IPRs Riles PTAB Judge

By Britain Eakin (October 13, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday pushed back on Samsung's argument that testimony from a fact witness for Acorn Semi LLC should be excluded in its bids to invalidate five Acorn semiconductor patents as being obvious or anticipated. The PTAB was considering seven Samsung challenges to five Acorn patents, four of which Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. was found to infringe in May, with a Texas federal jury ordering it to pay Acorn a lump sum of $25 million. The board consolidated the inter partes reviews and heard all seven cases in a roughly three-hour hearing Wednesday afternoon. The issue...

