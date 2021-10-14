Biden Admin. Doesn't Have To Roll Back Owl Protections

By Clark Mindock (October 14, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal court won't force the Biden administration to immediately implement a Trump-era rule cutting a significant portion of the northern spotted owl's designated habitat in the Pacific Northwest, saying the challengers hadn't identified imminent harms. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Wednesday denied a motion for preliminary injunction filed by a timber trade association and several local government entities in the Pacific Northwest — who say that delaying the rollback will cause them economic harms from lost timber harvests — after determining the groups only identified general harms and not immediate ones. Judge Leon said that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS