Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Admin. Doesn't Have To Roll Back Owl Protections

By Clark Mindock (October 14, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal court won't force the Biden administration to immediately implement a Trump-era rule cutting a significant portion of the northern spotted owl's designated habitat in the Pacific Northwest, saying the challengers hadn't identified imminent harms.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Wednesday denied a motion for preliminary injunction filed by a timber trade association and several local government entities in the Pacific Northwest — who say that delaying the rollback will cause them economic harms from lost timber harvests — after determining the groups only identified general harms and not immediate ones.

Judge Leon said that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!