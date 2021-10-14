The Term: Reinstating The Boston Bomber's Death Sentence

Law360 (October 14, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court appeared to lean in favor of reinstating the death penalty for Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev during a lengthy hearing Wednesday over whether the trial judge gave him a fair trial. Law360's senior Boston courts reporter Chris Villani joins The Term podcast to discuss the case. This Week S3, E3: Reinstating The Boston Bomber's Death Sentence Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts welcome senior Boston courts reporter Chris Villani, who...

