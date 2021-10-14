3 Firms Pilot Tempo Automation's $919M SPAC Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 14, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Software-driven electronics manufacturer Tempo Automation Inc. said Thursday it plans to go public with a $919 million equity value by combining with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins, Skadden and Paul Hastings. The transaction calls for Tempo, which offers an automated manufacturing platform for other companies, to be combined with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., the SPAC. The combined company will change its name to Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TMPO," Tempo said. Tempo's president and CEO Joy Weiss said the company's customers include "some of the...

