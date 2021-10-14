SFO Shelves Accounting Probe Into Watchstone Group

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 14, 2021, 1:08 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigation into Watchstone over its business and accounting practices and will take no further action against the group, its subsidiaries or its people, saying there wasn't enough evidence to merit prosecution. Watchstone has told the London Stock Exchange that the Serious Fraud Office has dropped its four-year investigation into the business, formerly known as Quindell, and its subsidiaries. (SFO) Watchstone Group told the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday that the SFO has discontinued its six-year investigation into the business, formerly known as Quindell PLC, and all its subsidiaries. The agency has also formally discontinued its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS