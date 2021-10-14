SFO Shelves Probes Into Watchstone Group, Tata Steel

By By Lucia Osborne-Crowley and Richard Crump (October 14, 2021, 1:08 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office has closed three investigations in the past two days, including long-running probes into insurance and technology provider Watchstone and a company owned by Indian Indian-British steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance. Watchstone has told the London Stock Exchange that the Serious Fraud Office has dropped its four-year investigation into the business, formerly known as Quindell, and its subsidiaries. (SFO) The agency said on Thursday that it has ended its six-year investigation into Speciality Steels, which Tata Steel sold to GFG in 2017, without bringing any charges because the case had not met its test for being in the...

