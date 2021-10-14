Latest Wave Of PPI Claims Has Come Too Late, RBS Says

By Christopher Crosby (October 14, 2021, 6:33 PM BST) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland urged the Court of Appeal on Thursday to stop consumers from launching a new wave of payment protection insurance claims, saying the historic credit agreements paid off more than a decade ago cannot be recovered. The Royal Bank of Scotland has told the Court of Appeal that clients who paid off their credit agreements before April 2008 can't sue banks over the PPI misselling scandal that has already cost lenders tens of billions of pounds. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Consumers who paid off their credit agreements before April 2008 can't sue lenders in court over the insurance...

