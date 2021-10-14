One In Three UK Judges Hit With Penalty Pensions Tax Rate

By Najiyya Budaly (October 14, 2021, 3:39 PM BST) -- A retirement savings threshold that penalizes higher earners hit more than 1,000 U.K. judges in the wallet last year, a 239% jump on the 303 who were affected in the 2016 tax year, according to data published on Thursday. Wealth manager Quilter said that 1,027 court judges, approximately 30%, of the 3,174 court judges in the country breached the so-called annual allowance in the tax year that ended in April. Only 303 judges met the threshold in the tax year ending in April 2016, whereas 950 hit it in the 12 months to April 2020. The annual allowance means that individuals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS