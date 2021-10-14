VC Firm Fights To Block £7.6M Rosenblatt Legal Bill

By Joanne Faulkner (October 14, 2021, 6:05 PM BST) -- A venture capital firm urged a judge Thursday not to toss a ruling that a fee arrangement with a City law firm breached rules governing how lawyers can request payment in a spat over invoices totaling more than £7.6 million ($10.4 million). Benjamin Williams QC told the High Court that Winros Partnership, which is now Rosenblatt Solicitors, was in breach of U.K. solicitors conduct rules when requesting how it could be paid for pursuing litigation on behalf of venture capital firm Global Energy Horizons Corp. The law firm should not be able to overturn a decision that three conditional fee agreements...

