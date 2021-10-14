Mortgage Biz Accepts Crypto Payments In Industry First

By McCord Pagan (October 14, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- United Wholesale Mortgage said Thursday it has accepted its first cryptocurrency mortgage payment in what it's calling the industry's first transaction of its kind. Pontiac, Michigan-based UWM accepted its first cryptocurrency payment in September, plus five more this month, to test out how to scale such transactions for its customers, the company said in a statement. However, UWM president and CEO Mat Ishbia said the company wouldn't be extending beyond a "test-and-learn process" just yet, due to incremental costs and regulatory uncertainty. "We're proud to be the first mortgage lender to successfully pilot this technology and further demonstrate that we're innovating...

