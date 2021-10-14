Pharma Co. Teligent Opens Ch. 11 in Del. With $130M Debt

By Rick Archer (October 14, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Generic pharmaceutical company Teligent Inc. sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Thursday with nearly $130 million in debt and plans for a sale, saying it has been dealing with "regulatory headwinds" and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With its stocks scheduled for delisting on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in four days, New Jersey-based Teligent said it is arranging for $12 million in debtor-in-possession financing and plans to close a sale of its assets by the end of January. "The entire Teligent team has worked diligently over the past year to address market trends, our debt structure and operational...

