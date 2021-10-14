ECJ Says Missed Declarations Don't Negate VAT Deductions

By Joseph Boris (October 14, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- European Union governments must allow deductions of input value-added tax even if a filer missed a deadline for declaring whether their purchase was for personal or business use, the EU's top court ruled Thursday in joined cases involving German taxpayers. A European Court of Justice panel said deducting input VAT is a fundamental right and the bloc's 27 countries are precluded from attempting to restrict it, except for statutory limits with clear expiration dates. The judges cited Article 167 of the EU VAT directive to describe the right to the deduction as "an integral part of the VAT scheme [that] in...

