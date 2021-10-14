Thompson Coe Opens San Antonio Office

By Jessica Corso (October 14, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP announced the opening of its fourth Texas office on Thursday, with a new location in San Antonio to be managed by an insurance litigator who has been with the firm since 2017. The Dallas-founded law firm said partner David Khirallah, a trial lawyer who defends insurance carriers, will run the new office. Khirallah previously worked at boutique corporate firm Vela Wood PC before joining Thompson Coe four years ago in its Dallas office, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a graduate of Ave Maria School of Law in Florida. Joining Khirallah in San Antonio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS