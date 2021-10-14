Cresco Labs Buys Pa. Cannabis Co. In $80M Deal

By Caleb Drickey (October 14, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Cresco Labs continued its 2021 buying spree, announcing on Thursday plans to snap up Pennsylvania medical marijuana operation Laurel Hill Labs in a transaction valued at $80 million. Under the terms of the deal, Cresco will assume ownership of an over 50,000-foot cannabis cultivation space and one operational dispensary, as well as the right to open and operate an additional five dispensaries in the state. "We are increasing our depth in the key state of Pennsylvania to strengthen our wholesale leadership while growing profitability and scale through new retail," Cresco CEO Charlie Bachtell said in a statement. "This acquisition...

