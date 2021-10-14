3 Firms Drive Walgreens' $5.2B Deal For Control Of VillageMD

By Benjamin Horney (October 14, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance will pay $5.2 billion to acquire a majority stake in Chicago-based primary care provider VillageMD, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction stitched together by Sidley, Weil and Latham. Under the terms of the transaction, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. — a holding company for the Walgreens and Boots drugstore chains — will raise its stake in VillageMD from 30% to 63%, the company said in a statement. The capital injection will help VillageMD as it looks to open at least 1,000 primary care practices branded as Village Medical at Walgreens in more than 30 states by 2027, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS