Nursing Home Chain Gulf Coast Health Care Hits Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (October 14, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT) -- Three-state nursing home chain Gulf Coast Health Care and 64 affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Thursday, reporting between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities. The company, which has 27 skilled nursing and two assisted living centers in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi, reported more than $100 million in unsecured debt on its case-opening petition. That amount includes $49.4 million owed to the Delta Group and $49 million owed to Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., as well as $11.5 million owed to the federal government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to the petition, the debtor has retained a...

