Ocado Bucks AutoStore's Bid To Claim Its Robot Storage IP

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 20, 2021, 1:30 PM BST) -- Ocado has fought back against claims that an automated storage systems company provided the "know-how" for several of the online grocery giant's robotic technology patents, saying that nothing it learned during their brief business relationship became part of its billion-dollar system. Ocado Innovation Ltd. maintains in its defense filed with the High Court on Oct. 10 that "none of the information" provided by AutoStore Technology AS, a Norwegian company, in connection with AutoStore's "red line" system got worked into its patents. AutoStore's system "was not suitable for grocery ... it could not scale to the extent required by Ocado, nor was it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS