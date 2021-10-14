Fintech Biz Tala Lands $145M Series E For Expansion, Crypto

By McCord Pagan (October 14, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Tala, a banking app focused on people left out from traditional financial services, said Thursday it raised $145 million in a Series E financing round that included Upstart, Stellar Development Foundation and Kindred Ventures. Santa Monica, California-based Tala said in a statement it has now raised more than $350 million in total funding and that proceeds from the latest round would be used for matters including expanding its team in the U.S. as well as in the Philippines, India, Mexico and Kenya, while also adding cryptocurrency products. "Tala has spent the past seven years delivering critical and valued services in markets...

