AG Garland To Review Duress Exception For Asylum Seekers

By Mike LaSusa (October 14, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will review his predecessor's decision declaring that persecutors aren't eligible for asylum even if they committed crimes under duress, potentially altering the direction of a case that has been running for 17 years. Garland instructed the Board of Immigration Appeals on Tuesday to refer to him the case of Daniel Girmai Negusie, a former Eritrean soldier who is seeking asylum and has claimed that he was forced into participating in repression against his will. The decision to take up Negusie's case pauses a June 2018 order from a split BIA panel that laid out a five-point test for...

