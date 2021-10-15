Atkinson Andelson Adds Public-Focused Employment Partner

By Emma Cueto (October 15, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A labor and employment lawyer with litigation experience who specializes in representing public entities has joined California firm Atkinson Andelson Loya Ruud & Romo as a partner. In an announcement Wednesday, Atkinson Andelson touted Angela M. Powell's 23 years of experience, including trials in state and federal court. She was previously a partner at Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester LLP. Powell "has established herself as a tenacious attorney with a proven ability to obtain favorable results for her clients, and we are excited that she is bringing her valuable experience" to Atkinson Andelson, the firm said. Powell began her legal...

