Lloyd's Fights Insurance Claim Over Quarantined Ship

By Silvia Martelli (October 18, 2021, 5:33 PM BST) -- Lloyd's has denied that it has to provide cover for alleged loss of earnings by a cargo ship while it was quarantined because of COVID-19, saying that the vessel was already due to halt operations and undergo repairs at the time. The insurer, the Belgian operation of Lloyd's of London, has told the High Court that it should not indemnify maritime company EBE NV because its ship was quarantined in February 2020. The carrier was not meant to make any profit in that period, the insurer says. The El Grasso was quarantined in the Philippines because of a COVID-19 outbreak, Lloyd's Insurance...

