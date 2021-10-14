Fed. Circ. Backs $5M Atty Fees In Fracking Patent Case

By Dani Kass (October 14, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday stood by a North Dakota federal judge's holding that Heat On-The-Fly LLC must pay $5 million in attorney fees for infringement litigation where it asserted a fracking patent it knew was invalid. Shooting down each of Heat On-The-Fly's arguments, the three-judge panel backed U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Erickson's ruling that the litigation was the kind of "exceptional" case that warranted granting attorney fees. Heat On-The-Fly had asserted its fracking patent against Energy Heating, Rocky Mountain Oilfield Services and Marathon Oil Corp. in a dispute that led to the patent getting invalidated for inequitable conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS