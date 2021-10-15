ICSID Takes On Record Number Of Cases Over Last Year

By Caroline Simson (October 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The latest case statistics released by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes reveal that the institution is busier than ever before, registering and administering a record number of cases over the last fiscal year despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The center said in its annual report released Thursday that it registered a record high 70 new cases and administered a total of 332 cases during fiscal year 2021, the largest number of cases ever administered at ICSID in a single fiscal year. The 332 administered cases amounts to 40% of ICSID's lifelong caseload, which stands at...

