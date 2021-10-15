Reed Smith Moving Miami Office Downtown For Future Growth

By Madison Arnold (October 15, 2021, 10:22 AM EDT) -- Reed Smith is moving its Miami office to more than 22,000 square feet in the Southeast Financial Center in downtown Miami. The shop was previously located in the Brickell neighborhood, but the firm leased the 26th floor of the center to relocate downtown as it works to expand its presence in the city. Reed Smith has been in Miami since 2017. "In the four years since establishing a presence in Miami, we have built a formidable team with strong relationships within the region's business and legal communities and the state and local government, while also advising domestic and global companies currently...

