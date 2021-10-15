Ex-FTC Chair To Aid Maryland AG With Privacy, Antitrust Work

By Allison Grande (October 15, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A former head of the Federal Trade Commission is joining the Maryland attorney general's office to help boost the enforcer's growing efforts to manage emerging data privacy, technology and antitrust issues, the office said Thursday. Jon Leibowitz, a Democrat who served as chairman of the FTC from 2009 to 2014 and who most recently was a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, will work part time as senior counsel at the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, the office announced Thursday. Leibowitz has a long history of dealing with privacy, technology, antitrust and consumer protection issues through his work in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS