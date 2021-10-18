Former Property Boss Fights £7M Suit From Crowdfunder

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 18, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- The head of a property firm facing a £7 million ($9.6 million) suit from a defunct crowdfunder over unpaid loans has argued he doesn't owe the crowdfunder the outstanding amounts on the loans and countersued the firm for allegedly misrepresenting its services. Anthony Canning told the High Court in a defense filed Wednesday that he isn't liable to pay peer-to-peer property lending firm Lendy Ltd. the outstanding amounts on two loans of £1.3 million and £5 million because the crowdfunder wasn't a party to the loan contract. Canning told the court that the nature of peer-to-peer lending — which operates on the basis...

