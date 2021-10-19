Atlanta Lateral Market Stays Hot As Firms Pay Up For Talent

By Rachel Scharf (October 19, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- BigLaw's Atlanta outposts are offering enticing salaries and poaching partners from smaller firms amid a lateral-hiring boom that experts say shows no signs of slowing down. Across the board, experts agree the lateral market in Atlanta is the hottest it's been in recent memory. After the hiring slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, law firms are now eagerly pulling in partner talent in commercial litigation, labor law, real estate, mergers and acquisitions and health care. While partners with significant books of business are always in demand in the lateral market, some firms are so overwhelmed with work, they are actively seeking...

