Gov't Fights Vodafone Lawsuit Over UK Contract Award

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 19, 2021, 3:10 PM BST) -- The Foreign Office and the government's cultural outreach program have fought back against a lawsuit brought by telecommunications giant Vodafone, saying it was within its rights to pass over the company in a public contracting process. The Foreign Office and the British Council told the High Court in a Sept. 13 defense, which has now been made public, that Vodafone Ltd. has no right to ask the courts to order a re-run of a government bidding process in which the telecoms company lost out to a Japanese rival, Fujitsu Services Ltd. The two agencies have sought to refute Vodafone's arguments that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS