Pot Farm's $3.5M Blaze Damage Has Insurer Suing Over Lamp

By Eli Flesch (October 15, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Trisura Specialty Insurance Co. is suing several industrial lighting companies to recoup costs it spent covering losses that a Detroit marijuana grower sustained when a burst lamp caused more than $3.5 million in fire damage to its building and contents. The insurer told a Michigan federal court Thursday that the lighting companies, including Gavita North America and Plusrite Electric Co., produced faulty equipment that led to the multimillion-dollar fire in the growing room of a pot farm adjacent to the Detroit River. Trisura accuses the companies of making substandard fixtures and lamps that directly led to one lamp exploding, sending molten fragments onto...

