La. Appeals Court Says Patient's Slip And Fall Not Malpractice

By Mike Curley (October 14, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana appeals court has found that a woman's allegation that she slipped and fell off a stepstool at a doctor's office does not need to go to a medical review panel, saying the fall was not related to the treatment she sought. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel denied an appeal by Dr. David A. Beary, who had sought to have Patricia Phoenix's suit dismissed as premature, because it had not gone in front of the medical review panel as dictated by the Louisiana Medical Malpractice Act. According to the suit, Phoenix visited Beary for the first time...

