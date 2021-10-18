FTC's New Approach Creates Challenges For M&A Deals

By Gail Weinstein, Barry Nigro and Nathaniel Asker (October 18, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In a memorandum issued to Federal Trade Commission staff on Sept. 22, Lina Khan, the new chair of the FTC, indicated that the agency's priorities and approaches in reviewing proposed M&A deals will differ from those in the past. Kahn stated that the FTC, rather than viewing its work in two silos relating to antitrust and consumer protection, will be reviewing deals holistically and taking an integrated approach to the harms that "Americans are facing in their daily lives." She explained, for example, that the agency will focus on whether there are power asymmetries leading to "harms across markets, including those...

