Mallinckrodt Ch.11 Plan Under Fire From Multiple Angles

By Rick Archer (October 15, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The drugmaker Mallinckrodt is facing more than a dozen objections to its proposed reorganization plan as it heads for a confirmation hearing in a Delaware bankruptcy court in just over two weeks, on grounds ranging from liability releases to insurance claims to bond terms. Wednesday's deadline for objections to Mallinckrodt's proposed Chapter 11 plan saw federal watchdogs, other pharmaceutical companies, insurance carriers, bondholders and others all register their objections to various provisions of the plan, currently scheduled to go before the court for confirmation Nov. 1. Mallinckrodt's proposed plan seeks to create a $1.6 billion national opioid abatement trust to which...

