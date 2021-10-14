Ill. Meat Processor, Staffing Co. Settle AG's Race Bias Claims

By Lauraann Wood (October 14, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois meat processing company and a staffing agency settled allegations that they engaged in "a brazen pattern of discrimination" against Black applicants, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced Thursday. The consent decrees put an end to the state's claims that Mistica Foods LLC instructed its temporary staffing agencies not to assign Black workers to the company and that Specialized Staffing Solutions Inc., which supplied most of the processor's workforce, complied with the discriminatory requests. The companies deny the state's allegations and reject its assertion that they've violated the Illinois Human Rights Act, according to the decrees. "Using temporary staffing...

