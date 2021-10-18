Preserving Disgorgement Tax Deductibility In SEC Settlements

By David Petron, Nathan Clukey and Laura Barzilai (October 18, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Without any public announcement, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be implementing through recent enforcement settlements a new approach to disgorgement awards that can affect a settling party's ability to claim a tax deduction for amounts paid as disgorgement. Using fairly standard language in its orders, the SEC seems to take the position that disgorgement awards can be transferred to the Treasury General Account, the general checking account of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, if it is infeasible to return the funds to injured investors. That approach creates challenges for deducting disgorgement payments under final regulations, recently released by...

