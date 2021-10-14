Texas Justices Block School District's Vax Mandate

By Dave Simpson (October 14, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court stayed the enforcement of San Antonio Independent School District's employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which was slated to go into effect Friday, deciding Thursday to maintain the status quo while an appellate court considers the state's challenge to the mandate. In a per curium decision, the justices said that, like similar cases over mask mandates, their role is to maintain the status quo until the merits can be considered. They rejected the school district's argument that its mandate is the status quo because it was announced on Aug. 16, prior to Gov. Greg Abbott's Aug. 25 executive order,...

