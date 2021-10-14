Court-Packing Brings 'Considerable' Risk, Biden Group Warns

By Jimmy Hoover (October 14, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The commission created by President Joe Biden to study possible "reforms" to the U.S. Supreme Court issued a warning against one of the more extreme measures being pushed by some progressive and Democratic activists, saying that adding seats to the court to offset the current conservative majority is a strategy that brings "considerable" risks. The 36-member commission, formed earlier this year by Biden in an executive order, released roughly 200 pages of draft "discussion materials" ahead of a public meeting on Friday. Although the commission did not make any formal recommendations, the documents outlined the perceived positives and negatives of a...

