Sacramento County Is Hit With $42.9M Sewage Discharge Suit

By Donald Morrison (October 15, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit environmental group has hit the County of Sacramento and its sewage and water departments with a $42 million suit alleging that the county has been improperly discharging sewage into surrounding U.S. waterways since 2018. The California Coastkeeper Alliance alleged in the suit filed Thursday that the county and the Sacramento Area Sewer District violated the Clean Water Act by failing to repair and maintain sewage pipelines serving 1.2 million people. The CCA is asking for civil penalties of $56,460 for each of at least 759 alleged incidents. "These discharges and violations are ongoing and it is likely that SASD...

